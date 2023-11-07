Open house kicks off holiday shopping season

By Alexander King
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Village of Pomeroy Ohio kicked off its holiday shopping season Monday, Nov. 6 with its annual Christmas Open House.

Shoppers came out to support the village’s small businesses, more than ten of which participated by opening their doors from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Along with seasonal shopping, those who attended could eat at local restaurants or get something to go from food trucks.

Visitor Cindy Sexton is a former small business owner from Gallipolis. This was her first year attending Pomeroy’s Christmas Open House. She said small businesses support the community and feels it is important to support local economies.

“I wasn’t really coming out looking for anything. I just wanted to browse around. I’m with some friends and just enjoying the day small-business shopping,” said Sexton.

The collective shopping experience was organized by the Pomeroy Merchants Association.

