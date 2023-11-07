Parkersburg committee discusses Parkersburg Activity and Recreational Center plans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg’s public works committee met Monday night to discuss the Parkersburg Activity and Recreational Center.

The center will host activities and events. Officials say it will also allow an increased police presence with a substation, bring new restrooms, etc.

Pickering Associates told WTAP that the size of the center hasn’t been finalized but that 50,000 to 55,000 square feet is the budget goal.

Mayor Joyce said, “I believe a new building - albeit bigger than the existing building would only enhance the existing programs, events, facilities…,”

One topic of conversation was location. Officials focused on their plans at city park.

Council Member Zachary Stanley said, “We’re trying to make sure that everyone, from all facets of life, have the availability to use this facility and is in a location that is central to everyone within our city and, to me, it doesn’t make sense to replace a pavilion and put it downtown.”

Stanley emphasized the age of city park’s current pavilion and that it needs to be replaced, saying that part of city council’s job is to modernize things.

However Council Member J.R. Carpenter suggested letting the public decide on the recreational center’s location.

“I propose and, the best idea - this is a large amount of money - we have an election cycle coming up in May - put it on the ballot. Let the people decide,” he said.

Pickering Associates conducted a feasibility study to sift through potential locations for the project. They said that they looked at over 100 places. Whether or not the locations had enough acreage narrowed down the list to five possible locations that Pickering Associates studied further.

The project’s impact on green space was also discussed.

Joyce said, “What we’re talking about here is a footprint of a building that would eliminate less than 2%...1.2% or 1.4% - I don’t have that stuff in front of me - of existing green space in the park today.”

Council Member Mike Reynolds added that he believes the loss of green space could be easily fixed. He pointed to taking current hard space at city park and turning it back into green space.

Parking was addressed as well. Pickering Associates said that more parking can be added if needed in the future.

“..., you would want to adjust your parking after you have good data. I think it would be silly to put a lot of asphalt down in such a random way, thinking something might be needed when it’s not needed,” Pickering Associate CEO Ryan Taylor said.

Funding was also discussed.

Joyce said, “My plan, I said this right from the get-go, is no new taxes. Use the money we have. No new revenue streams.”

When Council Member Wendy Tuck asked whether there was a sustainability plan for the center, Joyce said that the city will be able to afford to operate the center long-term but that there is not yet enough information to know the yearly utility cost. He also emphasized that subsidies can be used and that the building will be more energy-efficient than the current pavilion.

Taylor added that some of the facility might not be airconditioned, which is a major use of power, and that that can be adjusted to make the center more affordable.

The cost of the center is currently not available at this stage of the design process, according to Taylor.

WTAP talked to some of the locals who came to the meeting about their opinions as well.

Local woman Red Greer said that she does recognize the need to replace city park’s pavilion but worries about how the Parkersburg Activity and Recreational Center capacity (about 1,000 people) will impact traffic and parking. She said that there currently isn’t enough parking there as is.

She also voiced concern about the sustainability of the project not being enough of a focal point of the conversation surrounding the recreational center. She worries about tax payers being stuck with a bill in the future.

Local woman Sue Ellen, on the other hand, didn’t have any major concerns. She said that the city park location seems to be the most reasonable choice given the options the city has. She added that, if built right, the center won’t overwhelm the park.

Local woman Felice Jorgeson, however, voiced concerns about green space and trees as well as the park becoming too busy.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.