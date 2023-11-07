PSHS Thespian Troupe bring holiday classic to the stage

“A Christmas Story” hits South’s stage on November 10th.
Two South seniors joined Alexa in the studio to talk about their upcoming play!
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The South Parkersburg High School Thespian Troupe opens their run of “A Christmas Story” on Friday, November 10, 2023!

Senior Cate Evans, playing Ralphie’s mother, said the group has worked hard to keep the play similar to the movie. Evans said the main difference is a few lines aren’t included in the group’s script.

Senior Caleb Rowan, playing Ralphie’s dad, said they had auditions around September.

Evans and Rowan said they were excited for the show.

Opening night is Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Full show times include November 10th and 11th at 7 p.,., November 11th and 12th at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for seniors and children at $8 in advance of $10 at the door. Adults are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

You can buy tickets, here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

