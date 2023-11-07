Special needs student is high school football team’s special weapon

The team manager, Bricen Greehaus, is a very popular freshman and was the team’s surprise play. (Source: KOAT, Amanda Greenhaus, Aztec High School)
By Sasha Lenninger, KOAT via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AZTEC, N.M. (KOAT) – A high school football team in New Mexico brought out its special weapon in week 10, showing fans the importance of inclusion in a game against their rivals.

The team manager, Bricen Greehaus, is a very popular freshman and was the team’s surprise play.

“That’s our big rival. So, it was really cool for them to agree. We got the refs to agree, and I was like, Yeah, it’s perfect,” Aztec Athletic Director Cory Gropp said.

Bricen suited up, wearing number 31 – the number his uncle wore when playing at the same high school. He took the handoff and ran for a 30-yard touchdown.

“It made my heart so warm ... I was so happy. Words can’t even describe the way that I feel or still feel,” Bricen’s mom, Amanda Greenhaus said. “I watch the videos, still brings tears to my eyes. Just the pure joy that he got to experience. And then all of the love that everybody showed him.”

Bricen’s teammates joined him in the end zone to celebrate after the scoring run.

Their team didn’t win the game, but to them, it didn’t matter.

Copyright 2023 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Meigs County
Update: Two dead following crash on Route 7 in Meigs County
Local bands compete at state competitions
Local schools competed in state competitions
Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.
Parkersburg facing up to 65 years in prison for 2022 arson and attempted murder
Ohio general election information: voting hours, ID requirement
Ohio general election information: voting hours, ID requirement
Suspect charged
One person dead following crash on Southern Highway

Latest News

Belpre Furniture was founded in 1950.
Celebrating 70 Years with WTAP: Belpre Furniture
Two South seniors joined Alexa in the studio to talk about their upcoming play!
South Parkersburg High School Opens "A Christmas Story" on Friday!
Sherry Ellem was in the studio to talk about the Healthy Lungs 5k
Washington Co. Health Department Promotes Healthy Lungs with 5k Race!
Pastor Tom Darr was in the studio to talk about a Spaghetti Dinner
Christ Lutheran Church to Hold Spaghetti Dinner
The West Virginia Division of Forestry would like to remind people to practice fire safety.
West Virginia Division of Forestry urges fire safety