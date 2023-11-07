State Farm toy drive benefits Toys for Tots

Kids writing letters to Santa at toy drive
Kids writing letters to Santa at toy drive(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Emily Allman with State Farm held a toy drive for toys for tots.

The toy drive took place at 1801 Grand Central Avenue from four to seven p.m. Tuesday.

Elves walked around to help unload toys, hand out cookies and hot chocolate, and help kids get their letters to Santa.

Allman shares why she wanted to collect donations for Toys for Tots.

“I hope it brings a lot of fun, a lot of smiles, and happiness. Plus, helps the kids that need a fun Christmas as well,” said Allman.

She added that if you dropped off unopened toys you would have been given tickets to win a gift card from Munchies and Hangry’s.

