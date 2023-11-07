United Airlines expects busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record

United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.
United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.(United Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.

United is the first of the major U.S. airlines to release its forecast for the upcoming holiday season.

The airline says it will carry more passengers this Thanksgiving holiday than ever before.

United’s forecast calls for 5.9 million passengers flying on its planes, and it predicts the travel period to be longer than ever this year, spread over 11 days.

United expects the Sunday after Thanksgiving to be the busiest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Meigs County
Update: Two dead following crash on Route 7 in Meigs County
Ohio general election information: voting hours, ID requirement
Ohio general election information: voting hours, ID requirement
Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.
Parkersburg facing up to 65 years in prison for 2022 arson and attempted murder
Local bands compete at state competitions
Local schools competed in state competitions
Suspect charged
One person dead following crash on Southern Highway

Latest News

Belpre Furniture was founded in 1950.
Celebrating 70 Years with WTAP: Belpre Furniture
Two South seniors joined Alexa in the studio to talk about their upcoming play!
South Parkersburg High School Opens "A Christmas Story" on Friday!
Sherry Ellem was in the studio to talk about the Healthy Lungs 5k
Washington Co. Health Department Promotes Healthy Lungs with 5k Race!
Pastor Tom Darr was in the studio to talk about a Spaghetti Dinner
Christ Lutheran Church to Hold Spaghetti Dinner
Arturo Bejar, former Facebook employee and consultant for Instagram, testifies before the...
A Meta engineer saw his own child face harassment on Instagram. Now, he’s testifying before Congress