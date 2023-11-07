Wealth Wisdom Workshop at the Betsey Mills Club

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Betsey Mills Club held a financial literacy meeting after last years public peak in interest.

This year the Betsey Mills Club partnered with the Marietta Community Foundation to host a Wealth Wisdom Workshop. The Wealth Wisdom Workshop stemmed from a question posted online and people wanting to know more.

They invited 3 guest speakers to talk this year about what to do with their money after they have retired, want to retire, or pass away.

“This event is going to cover anything from financial literacy to talking about taxes or your financial status in general all the way through legacy planning or planned giving. We are going from more of that okay how do we set a budget now all the way to how do I plan for retirement, what happens after I pass away, what is going to happen to my estate? It really covers a wide range of financial related topics.” said Courtney Wentz, Communication and Marketing Director at Marietta Community Foundation.

We talked to the Director of Betsey Mills to get some insight on why they held this event and want to continue holding it.

“We thought well why don’t we offer something at The Betsey Mills Club that shares not only questions about tax credit and end of the year donations, but financial literacy in general because we all have questions no matter how old we are or where we are in our life.” said Kerry Jean Waddle, Director at Betsey Mills Club.

They hosted this event for the first time last year and hoping to continue it in the future.

