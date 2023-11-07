West Virginia Division of Forestry urges fire safety

The West Virginia Division of Forestry would like to remind people to practice fire safety.
By Alexander King
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Division of Forestry would like to remind people to practice fire safety.

Deputy State Forester Anthony Evans said several large wildfires started over the weekend in the counties of Kanawha, Boone, Mingo, Raleigh, and McDowell. According to Evans, some of those fires were still being fought at the start of the week. He estimated that roughly 5,000 acres of forestry burned so far because of those weekend fires.

Evans said he wants to remind West Virginia residents that it is illegal through the end of the year, in West Virginia, to have outdoor fires during daylight hours. Landowners can have fires from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. but must tend to them at all times.

Evans also said it is critical to make sure fires are completely extinguished before leaving the area where burning occurred.

