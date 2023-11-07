WTAP partners with VFW Post 1212 for free veteran luncheon

By Alexander King
Nov. 7, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP News and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1212 are partnering on Friday, Nov. 10 to provide a free meal for veterans.

The veteran luncheon will take place at VFW Post 1212 along Garfield Avenue in Parkersburg. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, and chips will be served to veterans and their families.

Post Quartermaster David George said this is the second year VFW Post 1212 is partnering with WTAP News for the luncheon.

George believes that such community outreach efforts are important when it comes to welcoming new veterans to the VFW. He described some of their other programs.

“We do programs like the Voice of Democracy and the Patriot’s Pen, which engage students in patriotic writing and voice. We do programs for first responders and for teacher of the year. All these things are designed to engage the community in actions that support veterans,” said George.

