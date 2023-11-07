WVU Parkersburg seeks gifts for families in need

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg is accepting new and unwrapped toy donations for families in need.

The college is once again partnering with Toys for Tots for its annual toy drive.

A drop off location in WVU Parkersburg’s tutoring and testing center is available until December 15.

College president Dr. Torie Jackson says some of its employees’ volunteer for toys for tots as part of their community service projects.

Jackson said the college works to play a vital role in the community in as many ways as possible.

“We are a community college and if we don’t do our part to show we are a part of this community and we want to do everything we can to make it better, that is what we are supposed to do,” said Dr. Jackson. “That is our mission and if that means more children wake up on Christmas morning and have an opportunity to smile because someone has given then we are more than happy to play a role in that.”

The donations serve children six months through 13 years old.

