Actors Guild to open “The Music Man” this Friday

Chris Lewis and Ellie Yeater were in the studio to talk about opening night!
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild is opening a new show on Friday.

The Music Man is a musical set in Iowa in the early 1900′s.

Chris Lewis, playing the a principal role of Harold Hill, and Ellie Yeater, playing a principal role of Marian Paroo.

Lewis and Yeater explained that Hill is a con man coming into town. Hill falls in love with Paroo throughout the show.

Lewis and Yeater say they are excited to play these roles and already have good chemistry with each other, playing opposite each other in last year’s production of Sound of Music.

The cast and crew have been working for around three months, with auditions held in August.

Yeater has a long history with this show, making her more excited for the performance. For her, working on this show started 13 years ago.

“This is my fourth production of “The Music Man,” so I have known the story and music for quite a while. I began working on “My White Knight” in vocal lessons since the AGP announced it last year.”

Opening night is Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8p.m.

There are several performance over the next 3 weeks, closing on November 26, 2023. Full day and times are listed on the Actors Guild website, here.

Tickets are 22 dollars for adults and 20 dollars for students and seniors.

Tickets can be bought, here.

