Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley collecting donations for Secret Christmas Project

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley is collecting donations for their Secret Christmas Project.

The project has been going on for about 25 years, and this year, they are collecting hygiene items for their clients with developmental disabilities.

They are asking for hygiene items like body wash, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, and personal items like hats, gloves, socks, and more.

Program and Activities Coordinator Alexis Ullmann shares why this project and the donations are important.

“The point of this project is to give them a Christmas without them having to stretch their money to buy Christmas presents, or their family have to buy them Christmas presents. It’s more so that way they can focus their money on other needs like bills and food, but also be able to give them a Christmas like everybody else would get,” said Ullmann.

Donations are being accepted through Nov. 28 at the following locations:

Williamstown Bank on 7th St. - 3002 7th St. Parkersburg

The Arc Thrift Store on Broadway - 904 Broadway Ave. Parkersburg

The People First Café - 1118 20th St. Parkersburg

Ullmann says they are also looking for people to participate in shopping events and those willing to wrap the presents on Nov. 29. If you are interested in helping with either of those you can email Ullmann at alexis.ullmann@thearcmov.org.

To stay up-to-date on events associated with the Secret Christmas Project you can visit The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley - Facebook.

