Bell ringers needed for Parkersburg Salvation Army

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One part of the holiday season means those iconic figures in red aprons standing outside.

The Salvation Army is getting ready to bring the kettles out once again.

Lieutenant Anthony Rowe from the Parkersburg Salvation Army said the kettles start next Tuesday, November 14th and will end on December 23rd.

Lt. Rowe said that they are in need of more bell ringers this season. He explained that anyone can be a bell ringer. There are volunteer opportunities, and this year, paid opportunities.

“To be a paid bell ringer you must come to our office at 534 5th Street and fill out an application. Volunteering is easy because you can do it as an individual or as a group by calling our office at (304)485-4529 or going online at registertoring.com. Bell ringers can be paid or volunteer workers that stand at the kettles ringing the famous bell at store locations in our area. If they are paid they work 6-8 hours in a shift and if they are volunteering they can choose between 2-8 hour shifts.

The money raised through the bell ringer help support multiple elements and projects within the Salvation Army.

“All bell ringers are important because they come out in the cold and sometimes in freezing weather to collect donations for the Salvation Army so that we are able to offer the programs we do, like our red shield shelter, our soup kitchen, rent and utilities to clients and church programs that we do throughout the year. Without our bell ringers during the holiday season, we could not do the things we are able to do for this community.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can do so in two ways. You can call the office at (304)485-4529 and asking for Lieutenant Anthony or go online at registertoring.com and looking up ‘Parkersburg’ and picking the location. Shifts for volunteers can be picked for 2-8 hour shifts.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.