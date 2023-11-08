Belpre Mayor looks back on accomplishments after general election

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In January of this year Belpre Mayor Mike Lorentz announced that he wouldn’t pursue reelection from Mayor. Tuesday night that reality finally set in after Mayor elect, Susan Abdella, won the election with 46% of the vote.

“It’s going to be strange. You don’t start something like that thinking it’s Monday-Friday because it’s technically 7 days a week and the phone calls never end so I’ll miss it it’s going to be different when I get up and the phone doesn’t start at 6:30-7 a.m., it’s going to be different,” said Mayor, Mike Lorentz.

Lorentz did run for city council but was not elected to a seat.

“I didn’t run for any other reason this time other than the hospital coming and the business opportunities we see on the horizon I want to be a part of that,” said Lorentz.

From 2008 when Lorentz entered Belpre government to now as he retires he looked over some of the major accomplishments by the city.

“We didn’t have near the budget we have now, nor do we have the carry over we have now... When I took office we had somewhere near $2 million in the bank and now we’re close to $6.5 million. WE revamped the police department, bought new equipment for the street, water and sewer facilities. We partnered with Marietta for the health board,” he said.

When asked if January 1 would be his official end in local government Mayor Lorentz said at his age this will be the end.

“When I get finished my to-do list and traveling at 72 years old I think this will be it... But I’m happy with everything,” said Lorentz.

