Belpre mayor and multiple other races are decided - unofficial results

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The people have cast their votes, choosing who they want to fill multiple competitive Belpre seats.

That includes the mayor, board of education, and council at large.

Susan Abdella is the new mayor of Belpre. She said her vision for Belpre is it growing while still maintaining its hometown feel.

“I just want to leave Belpre a better place when I’m gone. I want to know that I made a difference in some manner and I want my kids to want to live here so I have to do what’s right for our community,” she said.

Abdella pointed to incoming expansion with the hospital coming to town and the new Chemours investment, saying that the city needs to be prepared for that growth.

“We need to make sure that we’re ready to embrace that and help find families places to live. What do we need to do to get more family homes in this town…what do we need to do and then work with our schools,” she said.

Infrastructure is another area Abdella said needs to be worked on.

Two candidates were voted in for the Belpre board of education.

Larry Lorentz said that Belpre education has always been his passion. He was once a student then a teacher then an administrator for Belpre schools. He sees this as his fourth chapter.

“Number one - we need to make sure that we’re offering, you know, good academic, quality instruction for students and that we’re giving them as many opportunities as we can,” Lorentz said.

Cathy O’Donnell has been on the board since 2016. She has a background in teaching as well as other areas of education.

Both candidates are in favor of building a new school and point to the levy as the way to go.

Three candidates were voted into the Belpre council at large seats.

Dave Ferguson was the incumbent.

“I want to be a good steward of the city’s money. You know, we’ve got some large projects that are being considered and I would like to make sure that, if we proceed with those projects, that we spend the money in an appropriate way,” he said.

The other two seats were filled by Nathaniel Godfrey and Penne Riffle.

