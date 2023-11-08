Cayden Mackey signs with USC Upstate to play baseball

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South High School senior Cayden Mackey is taking his career on the diamond down to the Carolinas, as he signed his letter of intent to play baseball for the University of South Carolina Upstate Spartans in Spartanburg.

Cayden played a variety of positions while on the Patriots baseball team, but the Spartans have recruited him to their pitching staff, and Mackey hopes to make an impact right away.

“It’s a really good school,” Mackey said on why he chose USC Upstate. “The weather is really nice down there. I have family that lives twenty minutes away, so it’s good because I’ve always really wanted to live in the Carolinas. So, it just really worked out.

Cayden knows the challenges he will face from jumping up to college baseball from the high school level, and he says he has some things to work on before getting down to Spartanburg.

“I’m excited to work on change of velocity,” said Mackey. “I’m going to have to start working on different off-speed pitches, because people down there, they’re good at hitting the fastball, so I’m just excited to work on that.”

