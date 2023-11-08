Cayden Mackey signs with USC Upstate to play baseball

Cayden Mackey signs with USC Upstate for baseball
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South High School senior Cayden Mackey is taking his career on the diamond down to the Carolinas, as he signed his letter of intent to play baseball for the University of South Carolina Upstate Spartans in Spartanburg.

Cayden played a variety of positions while on the Patriots baseball team, but the Spartans have recruited him to their pitching staff, and Mackey hopes to make an impact right away.

“It’s a really good school,” Mackey said on why he chose USC Upstate. “The weather is really nice down there. I have family that lives twenty minutes away, so it’s good because I’ve always really wanted to live in the Carolinas. So, it just really worked out.

Cayden knows the challenges he will face from jumping up to college baseball from the high school level, and he says he has some things to work on before getting down to Spartanburg.

“I’m excited to work on change of velocity,” said Mackey. “I’m going to have to start working on different off-speed pitches, because people down there, they’re good at hitting the fastball, so I’m just excited to work on that.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Meigs County
Update: Two dead following crash on Route 7 in Meigs County
Ohio general election information: voting hours, ID requirement
Ohio general election information: voting hours, ID requirement
Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.
Parkersburg facing up to 65 years in prison for 2022 arson and attempted murder
Local bands compete at state competitions
Local schools competed in state competitions
Ohio voters will head to the polls to weigh in on abortion access, recreational marijuana...
ELECTION | Where to find results

Latest News

Maureen Caslow signs with Ohio State for rowing
Maureen Caslow signs with Ohio State
Cayden Mackey signs with USC Upstate for baseball
Cayden Mackey signs with USC Upstate
Maureen Caslow (center) signs to become a part of the Ohio State rowing team.
Maureen Caslow signs with Ohio State University for rowing
This week's Student Athlete of the Week is Becca Shamblin.
Student Athlete of the Week: Becca Shamblin