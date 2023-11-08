Children needing a home, how to make a difference

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County is in need of more foster parents for children.

Washington County Children’s Services works with children from newborns up to 21 years old in some cases.

Foster Care Adoption supervisor Tammy Downs said the number of children being served in the county has increased.

There are approximately 91 children in their care with only 19 foster homes.

Downs said choosing to be a foster parent means choosing to give a child love and stability in a time they need it most.

“We are always encouraging folks if they have a heart to foster children that we need that very much. Teenagers, sibling groups, and little ones; we need folks that will work with all different age groups.”

Information on how to begin the fostering process can be found HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.