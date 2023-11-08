Common antibiotics still in shortage as strep cases rise

FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. The powder form of amoxicillin has been in...
FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. The powder form of amoxicillin has been in shortage since October 2022, according to the FDA.(Navy Medicine)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Strep throat is on the rise in the U.S. as antibiotics continue to face a shortage.

Data shows strep cases started increasing in August, largely in children between the ages of 4 and 12.

The most common antibiotic to treat the infection is amoxicillin.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, its powder form has been in shortage since October 2022.

Capsule and tablet forms aren’t on the shortage list, but experts say they are not suitable for some children.

While anyone can get strep throat, it’s most common among kids ages five to 15.

Symptoms include fever, sore throat, and pain when swallowing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio voters will head to the polls to weigh in on abortion access, recreational marijuana...
ELECTION | Where to find results
Ohio general election information: voting hours, ID requirement
Ohio general election information: voting hours, ID requirement
Kids writing letters to Santa at toy drive
State Farm toy drive benefits Toys for Tots
Ohio voters approve constitutional amendment to ensure abortion access
Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.
Parkersburg facing up to 65 years in prison for 2022 arson and attempted murder

Latest News

Chris Lewis and Ellie Yeater were in the studio to talk about opening night!
"The Music Man" Opens at the Actors Guild This Weekend!
Lieutenant Anthony Rowe of the Parkersburg Salvation Army was in the studio to talk about Bell...
Salvation Army Bell Ringers to be Out Once Again
Judge Timothy Sweeney of the Third Judicial Circuit hosted a forum this evening at St. Mary’s...
Judge Sweeney hosts forum on human trafficking
The bell ringers we all know will soon be stationed outside your grocery stores as the...
Bell ringers needed for Parkersburg Salvation Army
FILE - A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2015. The...
Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative deal with Caesars, but threat of strike still looms