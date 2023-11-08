Firetruck involved in two-vehicle wreck while responding to fire

The wreck occurred near 36th Street and Central Avenue at approximately 4:18 p.m.
The crash is currently under investigation.
The crash is currently under investigation.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg firetruck was involved in a two-vehicle wreck while responding to a report of a structure fire.

The wreck occurred near 36th Street and Central Avenue at approximately 4:18 p.m.

According to Wood County Dispatch, there are no reported injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

The driver responsible for the wreck is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

