Firetruck involved in two-vehicle wreck while responding to fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg firetruck was involved in a two-vehicle wreck while responding to a report of a structure fire.

The wreck occurred near 36th Street and Central Avenue at approximately 4:18 p.m.

According to Wood County Dispatch, there are no reported injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

The driver responsible for the wreck is unknown at this time.

