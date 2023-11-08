Fleak honored as Academic Achiever of the Week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This week’s academic achiever is Dylan Fleak of Parkersburg South High School (PSHS).

Fleak is a senior honor roll student who says he enjoys challenging himself academically. His current favorite subjects are mathematics and AP Literature, which he says has improved his reading and writing skills.

He plans to attend West Virginia University and study mechanical engineering

Fleak stresses the importance of time management. He spends some of his time at PSHS inside the athletic department, where he is able to help out while getting his school work done.

He says that his parents are his greatest motivators.

