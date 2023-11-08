Judge Sweeney hosts forum on human trafficking

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Judge Timothy Sweeney of the Third Judicial Circuit hosted a forum this evening at St. Mary’s high school to discuss human trafficking.

The forum included public officials, state representatives, and members of the public. A panel consisted of Pleasants County Sheriff Chuck Mankins, St. Marys High School Principal Lori Barnhart, 3rd Circuit Chief Probation Officer Crystal Jenks, Ritchie County Prosecutor Krista Fleegle and St. Marys United Methodist Church Pastor Clare Sulgit.

Subjects ranged from recognizing signs of abuse, protecting youth on social media, using technology to prevent trafficking, and potential legislative measures.

Secretary of State Mac Warner attended to discuss how West Virginia businesses can help to fight human trafficking.

A questions and answer segment followed the presentation, with several in attendance sharing personal stories.

St. Marys High School Counselor Loura Rinard said that discussion is important because some people may not know when they are being exploited.

“Given a situation, if someone grows up in a home where that is common, something they grew up watching, someone being very controlling and they have to do certain things for money, it’s a learned behavior and they don’t see that it’s abuse. They may not recognize that it’s inappropriate,” said Rinard.

Sheriff Mankins said that his department is not currently investigating any human trafficking cases in Pleasants County, but he said he felt the forum was important and informative.

“There have been issues in the past, so we need to be aware of that. It’s a problem all across the country. The idea here in Pleasants County was to make everyone aware so they know the signs to look for. For example, the medical profession is a prime place to detect people in human trafficking. If some of the people (being trafficked) get sick, (the traffickers) aren’t going to make any money, so they bring them to the doctor or medical office. Some of the signs are they look abused or undernourished. They might not be well-kept. The person that escorts them does all the talking for them and answers all the questions,” said Sheriff Mankins.

Judge Sweeney said he organized the forum after seeing articles about human trafficking in nearby counties.

