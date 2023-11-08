Lawyers meet over Newport Township VFD dispute

Newport Township VFD
Newport Township VFD(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - October 20,2023 was the deadline the Newport Community Committee gave for the resignation request they submitted for the Fire Chief and fire department board. The fire department chief and the board did not accept that letter of resignation.

Now the prosecuting attorney and the fire department attorney are meeting hoping to find a solution. For the residents their best solution stays the same and that is the department relinquishes the equipment and the building to the township while also resigning from their positions.

NCC member Jonie Haught says she knows it can take some time but hopes the best solution will be the result.

“This is not going to be an overnight process, this is going to take time even with the prosecuting attorney it will probably take multiple meetings and hopefully come to a resolution of what is going to happen from here on out,” said Haught.

As we continue to learn more about the story we will keep you updated.

