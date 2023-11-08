Maureen Caslow signs with Ohio State University for rowing

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Marietta High School senior Maureen Caslow is heading to the capitol of the Buckeye State to continue her career on the water.

Maureen signed to continue her rowing career at The Ohio State University on Monday, at a ceremony attended by her friends, family, coaches and teammates.

Maureen will take what she learned with the Tiger Navy, and put it in to action when she gets to Ohio State. She says her visit to Columbus made her decision an easy one.

“I did my official visit there in September and I got to meet the team and the coaches,” said Caslow. “I got to talk to them on more of a personal level and they’re at a level that’s so highly challenging to find a spot on the team, and that’s what I’ve been searching for is one of the top schools and that has a well established legacy. not The team felt like a family. They were all so kind, and they have a great bond and that made me fall in love with them.”

While attending Ohio State, Maureen intends to major in biology on a pre-med track.

