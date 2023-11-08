Obituary: Cline, Alan Wayne

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alan Wayne Cline, 64, of Vienna passed away on November 7, 2023, at his residence.  He was born on December 21, 1958, in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Bernard and Letha Dearth Cline.  He was a passionate Miami Dolphins fan and enjoyed sports and loved to walk.

He is survived by his son, Tony (Darcie) Cline; daughter, Tracy (Dave) Cline; six grandchildren, Dakota (Taylor) Caplinger, Haley Caplinger, Peyton Cline, Trey Cline, Brayden Stone, Kinsley Stone; five brothers, Mike, Kenny, Tim, Bernie and Robbie Cline; two sisters, Linda Cline and Christine Jett.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Caroline Geisler.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

