Obituary: Copeland, Maureen Lee Whitehair

Maureen Lee Whitehair Copeland, 80, of Pennsboro passed away on November 3, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on September 23, 1943, in Clarksburg, WV to the late Mack and Mavis McCray.

She is survived by Daughter Lilly Whitehair (Brett), son Robert Whitehair (Tonya), and sisters Cherie Alonso (Thom), and Cathy Baker, and special friend Bill Copeland. Also, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Bob Whitehair, brother Eric McCray, and daughter Mavis “Aggie” Ross.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

