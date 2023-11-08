Obituary: Hargreaves, Timothy W.

Timothy W. Hargreaves, 77, passed away from natural causes at his home in Belpre, Ohio, on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Alta Mae Lopp and Cecil Hargreaves. In addition to his parents, Timothy was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Sutton Hargreaves in 2022; a stepson, Mark J. Daggett in 2021; and an infant brother, Jim Allen Hargreaves.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law, MaryAnne Daggett of Vincent, Ohio, and two step-grandsons and five step-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hargreaves retired from BPD, Fiscal Services in Parkersburg, West Virginia, was an Army Veteran, and a 32nd Degree Mason.

Masonic Graveside Rites by Mt. Olivet Lodge #3 will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg with American Legion Post 15 providing Military Honors.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist with final arrangements. An online guestbook is available at vaughankimes.com to share a message of comfort with the Hargreaves family.

