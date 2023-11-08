Obituary: Jirles, MaryAnn “Mam”

MaryAnn “Mam” Jirles age 60, of Cumberland, OH passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 6, 2023, at her home. She was born August 7, 1963, in Noble County, OH a daughter of the late Odgar and Mary C. Murphy Butler.

She was a 1981 graduate of Shenandoah High School and attended the Mideast Career Center where she earned her LPN degree in nursing. As a nurse at the Red Carpet Healthcare/Astoria Place nursing home in Cambridge, OH for 27 years, she tended to the needs of numerous individuals with great compassion and dedication. MaryAnn was a familiar face to everyone in her white nurse’s uniform, and her legacy as one of the most recognizable nurses at the facility will endure for years to come. She was an avid walker and loved to be outdoors enjoying the sunshine. MaryAnn loved her cats, reading books, and was passionate about her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother Raymond Butler; and three sisters Barbara Bates, Robin Dyer, and Rosemary.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband James M. Jirles whom she married November 17, 1984; children Heather (Randy) Gregg of Coal Ridge, Jamie (Chad) Johnson of Cambridge, Jessica (Jeff) Luke of Cambridge, Allan (Hannah) Bingham of Belle Valley, Michael Bingham of New York, Rachel Jirles of Senecaville, and many other bonus children; grandchildren and significant others Alexander Gregg, Emilee Gregg, Eli Gregg, Nicholas Gregg, Andrew Gregg, Emma Sills, Erika Luke, Kaitlyn Luke, Sadie Bingham, Michael Rhys Bingham, and Mailey Bickford; great-grandchildren Amara, Layla, Ellie, and Cohen; sister Nellie (Bill) Burch of Cambridge. MaryAnn is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and her extended family at Red Carpet Healthcare/Astoria Place.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, November 10, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will conclude visitation on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 6:00 PM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor John Powell officiating. Please join us in remembering MaryAnn by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

