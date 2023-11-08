Obituary: Johnson, Rebecca A. “Sissie”

Rebecca A. “Sissie” Johnson, 53 of Parkersburg passed away November 6, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born in Parkersburg the daughter of Bobbie Bailey and Irene Susan Fury Bailey of Parkersburg.

She had worked for the Henry Logan Headstart for many years as a cook and at the South Parkersburg Rite Aid as a Pharmacy Tech.

Sissie was an animal lover and people person who never met a stranger. She was a kid at heart and had a heart of gold. She loved Parkersburg South High School and Green Bay Packer football.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Thomas. N. “Tom” Johnson of Parkersburg; Her sister, Angie Petty of Rockport, WV. Her brothers, Bobbie Bailey Jr. of Parkersburg, Michael Bailey of Ravenswood, WV, and Anthony Bailey of Parkersburg, and her beloved (Fury Baby) Lucy.

Memorial services will be Tuesday, November 14th at 1:00 p.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday from noon until service time at 1:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

