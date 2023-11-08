Obituary: Rickard, Patsy Lou

Patsy Lou Rickard, age 84, a resident of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully in her home on November 1, 2013. She was born February 21, 1939, in Philippi, WV, a daughter of the late Elmer I. and Bessie Mae (Criss) Campbell.

She was united in marriage on May 28, 1960, to Jesse K. Rickard and they were married for 63 years until her passing.

She is survived by her husband, Jesse Rickard, her son, and daughter-in-law, Phil and Connie Rickard, and grandsons, Brock and Nicholas Rickard of Mt. Juliet, TN. Also surviving is her brother Rick Campbell of Elkins, WV. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Cynthia Kay, her parents, Elmer and Bessie Campbell, and her brothers, Charles Campbell and Delaine Campbell.

Patsy was a beloved housewife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to sew, socialize, and attend church. Patsy will be remembered for the passion and heart she shared with her friends and family. When her time came, she carried herself with dignity, and strength, and was full of love for her friends and family. She will be missed dearly.

She attended Broadway Church of the Nazarene in Parkersburg WV.

Services will be on Sunday at 3:00 PM at the Broadway Church of the Nazarene with Pastor John Witmer officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens at a later date.

Visitation will be on Saturday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

