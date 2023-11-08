Obituary: Snider, Joseph B. “Joe”

Joseph B. “Joe” Snider, 82, of Mineral Wells, passed away Monday, November 6, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born in Brohard, WV on December 29, 1940, a son to the late Tony and Vera (McCray) Snider.

He graduated from Calhoun County High School. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired as a Union Insulator Local #80. He loved to grouse hunt, read, look into genealogy, leather working, and computers, and enjoyed tinkering in his buildings. He was well known for lending a helping hand to anyone and everyone and coming up with “dumb” ideas for Uncle Bob to get him out of a problem.

Joseph is survived by his beloved wife, Judith Ann “Judy” Holbert-Snider; two sons, Chris Snider and Shane Snider, both of Mineral Wells; one sister, Karen Boles of Parkersburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. November 11, 2023, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Private burial to follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Brohard WV. The family will accept friends from 4:00-5:30 p.m., and 6:00-7:30 p.m. Friday, November 10 at the funeral home.

