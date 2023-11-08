Obituary: Wilcoxen, Janet Louise

Janet Louise Wilcoxen, 70, of Belpre, Ohio, died on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 13, 1952, in Parkersburg, WV to William and Betty Jane Cooper Horton.

Janet was a 1970 graduate of Warren High School. She worked for Marietta Memorial Hospital in medical records for over 25 years. Janet was a member of Walnut Street Church of Christ in Belpre.

She is survived by her husband, Harry Sam Wilcoxen, whom she married on September 1, 1984; daughter, Jessica Smith (Joseph); stepson, Sam Wilcoxen (Sarah); stepdaughter, Dawn Misel (friend, Marc Mousseux); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Butch Horton (Elizabeth); sister in law, Bonnie Beach; brothers in law, Jake Wilcoxen, Bob Wilcoxen and Sam Ashley; very close cousin, Gail Stewart (Donald); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Bartlett Cemetery, with Scott Rice officiating.

Her family would like to thank everyone at Amedisys Hospice and Dr. Dennis and his staff.

