Parkersburg South falls to Morgantown in first round of volleyball tournament

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots made it to the WVSSAC Volleyball tournament in Charleston for the first time since 2007, after having a Cinderella-story run winning the Class AAA Region IV championship over Cabell Midland and Hurricane.

The Patriots had the tough task of going up against the top-seeded Morgantown Mohigans in the first round on Wednesday morning, and the Mohigans showed why they were the number one seed.

Morgantown defeated Parkersburg South in three straight sets, 25-14, 25-7, and 25-11. Morgantown advances to the Class AAA semifinals against Woodrow Wilson.

Parkersburg South’s season comes to an end, with a record of 17-18-1.

