Parkersburg South falls to Morgantown in first round of volleyball tournament

Maia Johnson gets the kill for the Parkersburg South volleyball team.
Maia Johnson gets the kill for the Parkersburg South volleyball team.(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots made it to the WVSSAC Volleyball tournament in Charleston for the first time since 2007, after having a Cinderella-story run winning the Class AAA Region IV championship over Cabell Midland and Hurricane.

The Patriots had the tough task of going up against the top-seeded Morgantown Mohigans in the first round on Wednesday morning, and the Mohigans showed why they were the number one seed.

Morgantown defeated Parkersburg South in three straight sets, 25-14, 25-7, and 25-11. Morgantown advances to the Class AAA semifinals against Woodrow Wilson.

Parkersburg South’s season comes to an end, with a record of 17-18-1.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio voters will head to the polls to weigh in on abortion access, recreational marijuana...
ELECTION | Where to find results
Ohio general election information: voting hours, ID requirement
Ohio general election information: voting hours, ID requirement
Ohio voters will head to the polls to weigh in on abortion access, recreational marijuana...
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Unofficial Belpre election results are in.
Belpre mayor and multiple other races are decided - unofficial results
Ohio voters approve constitutional amendment to ensure abortion access

Latest News

Williamstown defeats Wirt County to advance to the Class A semifinals.
Williamstown defeats Wirt County, advances to Class A volleyball semifinals
Maureen Caslow signs with Ohio State for rowing
Maureen Caslow signs with Ohio State
Cayden Mackey signs with USC Upstate for baseball
Cayden Mackey signs with USC Upstate
Cayden Mackey (center) signs with USC Upstate to continue his baseball career.
Cayden Mackey signs with USC Upstate to play baseball