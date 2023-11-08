Pomeroy veteran, service dog honored in National VFW Campaign for dedication to country and community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars has started a national campaign to show how veterans serve even after their time in the military. The campaign is called #stillserving.

Pomeroy veteran Andrew Sockett and his service dog, Hercules are being honored through this campaign for their dedication to country and community.

The campaign started in March of 2020 and now has veterans from across the country sharing stories of how they’re still serving their communities.

Sockett sites data in the the 2021 Veterans Civic Health Index, saying that veterans average nearly 30 percent more volunteer hours per year. The data also showed veterans outpace civilians 15 percent in charitable donations, according to Sockett.

“A lot of times when you get out of the military, a lot of veterans are still looking what to do, and one way that we can give back to the community is still serving... And that’s by serving within the VFW and helping out our local communities by still doing the different volunteer organizations and still being a pillar within the community.”

Being recognized in this campaign means a lot to Socket. He says he suffers from PTSD, so it was a lot for him to get back out into the community. He says

“To me, it means the ability to bring attention to other veterans... that we are not alone and that there are great organizations, such as the VFW, who is still there fighting for veterans and to help bring awareness to PTSD and help open a line of communications.”

Sockett applied to the America’s VetDog to help with his PTSD. They started their journey together in May of this year.

“Hercules helps me with my PTSD and helps me to go back out into the world and take control of my life again. My wife, Kelley has played a vital role in my therapy and healing process, however she cannot be with me 24/7. However, Hercules can be there for me when she cannot be.”

Sockett says that Hercules gives him a sort of relief. He describes Hercules as being friendly and loving people.

These attributes are something significant for Sockett. He says that he struggled being introduced back into society and talking with people, but Hercules helps breaks those barriers. He explained that it allows him to feel relaced and comfortable.

When discussing the #StillServing campaign, Sockett said it’s important for veterans because it helps to remind the community that, even though their no longer in the service, they can still serve the community, state, and nation.

“We are there helping during community service and other outreach opportunities, to not only help our fellow veterans, but the community as a whole. Also, this shows other veterans that your life is not done and there is still a place for you. So many veterans do not know what to do with themselves when they get out of the service, and they have a heart to serve and we offer them the ability to continue to serve and be part of something bigger than themself. Lastly, it lets veterans know that they are not alone and we are here to help support and fight for them through the national VFW legislative representatives who go to DC each year to campaign and fight for our rights as veterans.”

With Veterans day coming up, we asked Sockett what Veterans Day means to him.

“To me, Veterans Day is a day to remember all the sacrifices that veterans make, while we are serving or have served, we miss out on so much we miss the birth of our children or other family members, birthdays, anniversaries, recitals, our kids sport competitions, and any other important things a family celebrates or experiences that the average American might take for granted. So on this day, this is a day to remember... to honor all those who have come before us who are currently serving, and for those who will come after us, and to honor them for all they have sacrificed and given to this country.”

If you’d like to read more about the campaign, the website is https://todaysvfw.org/

Veterans are encouraged to share their stories of continued service there.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.