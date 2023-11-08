Smiles on the Boulevard will hold veterans clinic

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - As Veterans Day approaches, Smiles on the Boulevard is preparing for its annual veterans clinic.

For almost 10 years, Dr. Lori Hawkins and her team have held the free veterans clinic around Veterans Day.

At the clinic, veterans who are signed up will receive dental care like cleanings, fillings, and extractions.

Dr. Hawkins learned about 10 years ago how dental care for veterans was, which jump-started the clinic.

“The care for the veterans wasn’t as good as it should be, and that kind of spurred me to think of what I could do to help our veterans. It started 9 years ago to provide that care for them,” said Dr. Hawkins.

All spots are filled for this year, but Dr. Hawkins says they will open registration for next year’s clinic around September or October.

