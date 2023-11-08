Student Athlete of the Week: Becca Shamblin

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Becca Shamblin is a junior who plays volleyball and runs track for the Williamstown Lady Jackets. She excels as a student athlete and she knows the challenges that come with balancing her school work and sports.

“Procrastination is my downfall I’d say, but taking college classes has been able to help me a lot because I can do the school work there online while I’m at a volleyball tournament or a game,” said Shamblin.

Becca has not been alone on her journey as a student athlete. She has gotten plenty of guidance along the way from her coaches, teammates, and family.

“My coaches, my family, and my team, obviously, have helped me a lot. We are all in the same position, “ Shamblin said. “We all play the same sport and have the same work to do. We’re all very supportive of each other. Coach Cole, Coach Sexton, and Coach Woodard, they’ve all helped as well.”

Becca and the Lady Jackets won the Class A Region I title after defeating Wheeling Central and Ritchie County. She recorded her 1,000th career kill against the Maroon Knights and she owes the impressive feat to all her teammates.

Williamstown will be heading to state in search of a third straight championship and Becca couldn’t be more thrilled for the chance to head to Charleston once again.

“Making it to state, it’s very exciting. It’s been a completely different year than the last two years,” says Shamblin. “We’ve worked very, very hard to get where we are now. We’re still working on stuff and it’s going to be shown on the floor. We’re really excited to be there.”

Becca doesn’t know where she wants to go to school yet, but she says she wants to be a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.

