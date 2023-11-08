Williamstown defeats Wirt County, advances to Class A volleyball semifinals

Williamstown defeats Wirt County to advance to the Class A semifinals.
Williamstown defeats Wirt County to advance to the Class A semifinals.(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team entered the 2023 Class A volleyball tournament looking to win their third straight state championship, and they got off to a good start on Wednesday afternoon.

The 2 seed Lady Jackets defeated the 7 seed Wirt County Lady Tigers in straight sets, 25-15, 25-12, and 25-20. And they are on to the Class A semifinals that will be played on Wednesday evening against the winner of the match between James Monroe and Greenbrier West.

Check out WTAP Sports on Wednesday evening for match highlights.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio voters will head to the polls to weigh in on abortion access, recreational marijuana...
ELECTION | Where to find results
Ohio general election information: voting hours, ID requirement
Ohio general election information: voting hours, ID requirement
Ohio voters will head to the polls to weigh in on abortion access, recreational marijuana...
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Unofficial Belpre election results are in.
Belpre mayor and multiple other races are decided - unofficial results
Ohio voters approve constitutional amendment to ensure abortion access

Latest News

Maia Johnson gets the kill for the Parkersburg South volleyball team.
Parkersburg South falls to Morgantown in first round of volleyball tournament
Maureen Caslow signs with Ohio State for rowing
Maureen Caslow signs with Ohio State
Cayden Mackey signs with USC Upstate for baseball
Cayden Mackey signs with USC Upstate
Cayden Mackey (center) signs with USC Upstate to continue his baseball career.
Cayden Mackey signs with USC Upstate to play baseball