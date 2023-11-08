Williamstown defeats Wirt County, advances to Class A volleyball semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team entered the 2023 Class A volleyball tournament looking to win their third straight state championship, and they got off to a good start on Wednesday afternoon.

The 2 seed Lady Jackets defeated the 7 seed Wirt County Lady Tigers in straight sets, 25-15, 25-12, and 25-20. And they are on to the Class A semifinals that will be played on Wednesday evening against the winner of the match between James Monroe and Greenbrier West.

