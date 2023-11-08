Wood County Prevention Coalition discuss plans for opioid settlement money

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Prevention Coalition discussed plans for the state’s opioid settlement money during a town hall meeting.

The meeting was held in the City Council chambers at the Parkersburg Municipal Building.

The prevention coalition is made up of community members working together to prevent the misuse of prescriptions in Wood County.

Several speakers shared their thoughts at the meeting.

One of the speakers, Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce, represents the region on the West Virginia First Foundation tasked with distributing funds from the state’s opioid lawsuit settlement.

Joyce says prevention should be the focus of combatting drug use across the board.

“There are 69 key performance indicators related to treatment post-addiction type stuff and only ten regarding prevention. I find it a bit concerning that globally and in the state of West Virginia that it should be the other way around. I hope the folks in this room that work in prevention type activities that you realize that prevention is better than a cure.”

Upcoming coalition meetings and additional details can be found on our HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.