Arts and entertainment events happening November 9th-12th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

By Henry Grof
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, November 9th

  • Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco
  • Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Veterans Appreciation Dinner 4:30pm - 6:30pm @ Knights of Columbus- Parkersburg on Market Street
  • Board Games at the Library for Adults 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Book Club 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Friday, November 10th

  • Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco
  • Monthly Downtown Cleanup 9:00am - 11:00am @ 700 block Market St Parkersburg WV
  • Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Yoga for Veterans 10:00am @ Amputee Center
  • Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Roaring 20s Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Farm to Table Dinner 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • The Story Tour with Allan Scott 6:30pm @ Marietta High School Auditorium
  • Gypsy River Live! 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg Brewing Company
  • Will Hoge 7:00 pm - 11:45 pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
  • The Music Man 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Saturday, November 11th

  • Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco
  • Mineral Wells Elementary Annual Christmas Craft Show 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Mineral Wells
  • Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Pet Photos with Santa 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Humane Society of the Ohio Valley- Parkersburg
  • Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Veteran’s Day Parade 10:00am @ Muskingum Park
  • Friends of the Library Book Sale 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Henna How To 12:00pm - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Needle Felted Snowman 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • HSOP Cash Bingo 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Date Night in Downtown with Live Music 5:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • The LeFevre Quartet 6:00pm @ Cornerstone Gospel Church Vienna WV
  • Veteran’s Day Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Veteran’s Day Dinner 6:30pm - 7:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • S. G. Goodman 8:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
  • The Music Man 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Sunday, November 12th

  • Pet Photos with Santa 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Humane Society of the Ohio Valley- Parkersburg
  • The Music Man 2:30pm - 5:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Auditions: Death of a Salesman 6:30pm - 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

