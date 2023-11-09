Arts and entertainment events happening November 9th-12th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, November 9th

Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco

Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Veterans Appreciation Dinner 4:30pm - 6:30pm @ Knights of Columbus- Parkersburg on Market Street

Board Games at the Library for Adults 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Book Club 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Friday, November 10th

Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco

Monthly Downtown Cleanup 9:00am - 11:00am @ 700 block Market St Parkersburg WV

Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Yoga for Veterans 10:00am @ Amputee Center

Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Roaring 20s Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Farm to Table Dinner 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

The Story Tour with Allan Scott 6:30pm @ Marietta High School Auditorium

Gypsy River Live! 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg Brewing Company

Will Hoge 7:00 pm - 11:45 pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

The Music Man 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Saturday, November 11th

Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco

Mineral Wells Elementary Annual Christmas Craft Show 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Mineral Wells

Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Pet Photos with Santa 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Humane Society of the Ohio Valley- Parkersburg

Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Veteran’s Day Parade 10:00am @ Muskingum Park

Friends of the Library Book Sale 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Henna How To 12:00pm - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Needle Felted Snowman 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

HSOP Cash Bingo 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Date Night in Downtown with Live Music 5:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

The LeFevre Quartet 6:00pm @ Cornerstone Gospel Church Vienna WV

Veteran’s Day Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Veteran’s Day Dinner 6:30pm - 7:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

S. G. Goodman 8:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House

The Music Man 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Sunday, November 12th

Pet Photos with Santa 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Humane Society of the Ohio Valley- Parkersburg

The Music Man 2:30pm - 5:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Auditions: Death of a Salesman 6:30pm - 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

