Arts and entertainment events happening November 9th-12th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, November 9th
- Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco
- Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Veterans Appreciation Dinner 4:30pm - 6:30pm @ Knights of Columbus- Parkersburg on Market Street
- Board Games at the Library for Adults 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Book Club 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
Friday, November 10th
- Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco
- Monthly Downtown Cleanup 9:00am - 11:00am @ 700 block Market St Parkersburg WV
- Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Yoga for Veterans 10:00am @ Amputee Center
- Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Roaring 20s Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Farm to Table Dinner 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- The Story Tour with Allan Scott 6:30pm @ Marietta High School Auditorium
- Gypsy River Live! 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg Brewing Company
- Will Hoge 7:00 pm - 11:45 pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
- The Music Man 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Saturday, November 11th
- Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco
- Mineral Wells Elementary Annual Christmas Craft Show 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Mineral Wells
- Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Pet Photos with Santa 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Humane Society of the Ohio Valley- Parkersburg
- Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Veteran’s Day Parade 10:00am @ Muskingum Park
- Friends of the Library Book Sale 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Henna How To 12:00pm - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Needle Felted Snowman 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- HSOP Cash Bingo 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Date Night in Downtown with Live Music 5:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
- The LeFevre Quartet 6:00pm @ Cornerstone Gospel Church Vienna WV
- Veteran’s Day Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Veteran’s Day Dinner 6:30pm - 7:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- S. G. Goodman 8:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
- The Music Man 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Sunday, November 12th
- Pet Photos with Santa 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Humane Society of the Ohio Valley- Parkersburg
- The Music Man 2:30pm - 5:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Auditions: Death of a Salesman 6:30pm - 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
