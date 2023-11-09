Band of the Week: Parkersburg South High School

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Patriot Marching Band is made up of 104 members.

Assistant band director Alyssa Bumpus said the marching band has worked hard the entire season.

“I’m proud of them, even more importantly they’re proud of themselves,” said Bumpus. “They work hard every single day and I just love to see how they hold each other to a higher standard and work really hard to motivate each other, but also make sure everyone is having a positive experience. They are very engaging with each other and it’s just nice to see their passion for music both on and off the field.”

Senior alto saxophone player Audrey Sundstrom talked about the support the band receives from the community.

“We have like community events every year,” said Sundstrom. “We do music in the park at city park. Everyone comes out to see all the bands in the area play. We always get a lot of people in the stands at games that aren’t even there for football, they are just there for the band. It is just really nice that a lot of people support us.”

In their final competition of the season, the Parkersburg South Patriot Marching Band finished 3rd overall out of 31 bands from West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky at Marshall University’s Tri-State Marching Championship.

Harmony Watkins earned 1st place in the twirling category.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.