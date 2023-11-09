CPR and First Aid at The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross CPR training
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross offers a number of courses including CPR and First Aid.

During the class you are taught how to handle chocking infants, children, and adults among other life saving measures.

The class offered can be blended meaning you take at home courses followed by in person training.

They offer this course every for those who need the training for their workplace or for those who are simply interested.

“We do a blended learning class where you can do part online training at home and then you come in for the skills session, we do that once a month here in Parkersburg. We also do an instructor led portion where you come in here and we teach you everything in class so you don’t have to do anything at home and we also do instructor training so we can train you to become an instructor and we do that once a month as well.” said Christina Payan, Instructor Trainer for The American Red Cross.

They cover locations in Athens, Charleston, and Parkersburg.

For more information and prices you can visit https://www.redcross.org/local/west-virginia.html.

