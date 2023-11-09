Firefighter recruitment in Washington County

Reno, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County fire departments held a recruitment night seeking new members.

This was held due to the low number of members in all departments for EMS and Fire.

If you are thinking about joining your local fire department, you are encouraged to stop by the fire house and talk to some of the members who can help lead you in the right direction.

You can join anytime and no experience necessary.

You have to be 18 years old to take the test to become a firefighter, but some departments offer a Junior Program where you can join under the age of 18 you just have to wait to take the test until you are of age.

There are many other ways to help out at your local fire department without becoming a firefighter.

“There is a lot of stuff that people can do to help a fire department. You do not actually have to be a fire fighter or an EMT, you can become an auxiliary and help with fundraisers. You could help with traffic, you come up and help on scene as far as dragging hose, there is a lot of stuff people can do to help a fire department and they do not have to go into a burning house or be in the back of an emergency squad.” said Darin Montgomery, Lieutenant and EMT at Reno Fire department.

If you are interested, you can stop by at any station near you and talk to the members and they will help find the right fit for you!

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.