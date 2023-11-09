Jordan Claypoole signs with Ohio University for swimming

Jordan Claypoole signs to swim at Ohio University
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South senior Jordan Claypoole will be heading to Athens to continue her swimming career.

Jordan signed to Ohio University on Wednesday at a ceremony where her friends, family, coaches, and teammates were in attendance.

One of the reasons she chose Ohio was because of its close proximity to her home. She also does her club swimming with Bobcat Swim Club.

The senior placed second in both the 100 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke in the 2023 West Virginia State Championships.

Claypoole has learned a lot about herself during her time at Parkersburg South.

“It was a really positive step forward in my life and I learned to love the sport,” said Claypoole. “I learned how to enjoy it even in the hardships. I think I’m going to remember my amazing coaches along the way and what they did for me.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio voters will head to the polls to weigh in on abortion access, recreational marijuana...
ELECTION | Where to find results
The crash is currently under investigation.
Firetruck involved in two-vehicle wreck while responding to fire
Unofficial Belpre election results are in.
Belpre mayor and multiple other races are decided - unofficial results
Rebecca A. Sissie Johnson Obit
Obituary: Johnson, Rebecca A. “Sissie”
There are approximately 91 children in their care with only 19 foster homes.
Children needing a home, how to make a difference

Latest News

The Williamstown Yellowjackets look to repeat as state champions.
Playoff matchups set for Mid-Ohio Valley football
Football Scores from Week 12 of the football season.
2023 Football Frenzy Week 12 Recap
Parkersburg South celebrates a goal from Regan Shockey on their way to a 2-0 win over George...
Parkersburg South Girls Soccer advances to state tournament final
Football Scores from Week 11 of the high school football season.
2023 Football Frenzy Week 11 Recap