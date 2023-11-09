Jordan Claypoole signs with Ohio University for swimming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South senior Jordan Claypoole will be heading to Athens to continue her swimming career.

Jordan signed to Ohio University on Wednesday at a ceremony where her friends, family, coaches, and teammates were in attendance.

One of the reasons she chose Ohio was because of its close proximity to her home. She also does her club swimming with Bobcat Swim Club.

The senior placed second in both the 100 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke in the 2023 West Virginia State Championships.

Claypoole has learned a lot about herself during her time at Parkersburg South.

“It was a really positive step forward in my life and I learned to love the sport,” said Claypoole. “I learned how to enjoy it even in the hardships. I think I’m going to remember my amazing coaches along the way and what they did for me.”

