Local food pantry relies on food drives for upcoming holiday season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the holiday season coming up more people and families are coming in to get food for their home.

“I do my counts from Wednesday to Wednesday and just last week we helped over 400 people who stopped by Gospel Mission,” said Director, Candy Waite.

One way food pantries rely on supporting the increase in people they see is through food drives held by the community

“Because people want to make sure their family have a good Thanksgiving and a good Christmas. We are blessed that people provide things like that for the people that come to Gospel Mission Food Pantry,” said Waite.

They will be hosting a food drive where they partnered with the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the Marietta Walmart on December 9.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.