Manchin announces he will not seek re-election

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAP) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has announced he will not seek re-election to the United States Senate.

The Democratic Senator from West Virginia made the announcement in a video posted to his X, formerly Twitter, account.

To the West Virginians who have put their trust in me and fought side by side to make our state better – it has been an honor of my life to serve you. Thank you. My statement on my political future: pic.twitter.com/dz8JuXAyTL — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) November 9, 2023

Manchin says he made the decision after months of deliberation and conversations with his family. He adds that it is one of the toughest decisions he’s ever made and that he has accomplished what he wanted to do for the state of West Virginia.

Manchin says he will travel the country and try unite the middle.

“To the West Virginians who have put their trust in me and fought side by side to make our state better – it has been an honor of my life to serve you. Thank you.”

He added that the growing divide between the two political parties is hurting the country.

He said, “A majority of Americans are just plain worn out. Our economy is not working for many Americans. From the rising cost of food and fuel and everything in between. We have a border crisis with illegal drugs entering our country and killing Americans everyday. Our national debt is out of control and Americans don’t feel safe, even in their our communities”, he continued “I know our country is not as divided as Washington wants us to believe. We share common values of family, freedom, democracy, dignity and a belief that together we can overcome any challenge.”

