Obituary: Martin, David “Dave” Allen

David “Dave” Allen Martin, 64, passed away on November 4th at home surrounded by his family.

Dave was born on January 3, 1959, in Ritchie County, WV. He was the son of the late Jake and MaryAnn Martin.

He was a 1977 graduate of Pennsboro High School. Dave worked for Somerville Industries for the past 10 years where he made many friendships and memories. Dave was a hard worker who always had to have something to do, even during his battle with cancer, he didn’t let chemo stop him from working.

Dave is survived by his children Ginger (Remington) Martin-Hitchcock of Vienna, WV, Jeremy (Jessica) Martin of Lafayette, IN, and Jamey (Erin) Martin of Vincent, OH; three loving granddaughters: Micalyn, Ayla, and Tamsin Martin; siblings Charles (Cynthia) Martin, Debbie Felther, Janis (Dave) Mahaney, and Pete (Rhonda) Martin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Elizabeth Martin, and infant son, Jason Martin.

The family would like to thank Housecalls Hospice for their care.

Per his wishes, Dave will be cremated.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 11th, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, at 10 a.m.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

