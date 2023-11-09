Obituary: Taylor Sr., Ronald “Red”

Ronald “Red” Taylor Sr., 87, of Parkersburg passed away on November 7, 2023, at his residence. He was born February 5, 1936, in Parkersburg a son of the late Ernest L. and Ora L. Morehead-Taylor.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was the owner and operator of Taylor’s Disposal Inc. He enjoyed motorcycles and singing.

Ronald is survived by one daughter, Shelia White of Parkersburg; three sons, Michael Taylor (Kelly) of Washington, WV, Randy Taylor (Becky) of Parkersburg, and Ronnie Taylor of Laurel Creek, WV; two step-daughters, Cathy Cottle of Daytona, FL, and Debbie Cottle of Parkersburg; one step-son, Charles Cottle “Buddy” of Parkersburg; two sisters, Ilene Miller and Charlotte Summers both of Tacoma, WA.; two brothers, Charles and Harold Taylor both of Parkersburg; two half-brothers, Chester and Paul Lockhart; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one son, David Taylor, and one brother, Robert Taylor.

The family wants to thank House Calls Hospice for their love and care provided to Ronald.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 13, 2023, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Jim Yoak officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, November 12, 2023, and one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Taylor family.

