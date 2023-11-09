Obituary: Willmer, Erwin Henry

Peacefully, on November 6, 2023, with his family by his side, Erwin Henry Willmer age 81 passed on to be with his beloved wife and best friend of 53 years of marriage, the late Evelyn Arnold Willmer.

Erv was born November 25, 1941, in Akron, OH to the late Henry Willmer and Klara Plangger Willmer. He was preceded in death by his older brother Henry “Hank” Willmer (Brenda). Erv will be greatly missed by those left to honor his legacy- his sons David Jon (Kelly) Willmer, New Albany OH, and Daniel James (Inez) Willmer, Oakmont, PA, and his saint of a sister Caroline (Willmer) Jones Baton Rouge, LA. He was loved by his grandchildren Lucas Willmer, Victoria Willmer, Spc Max Willmer, Brady Willmer, and Dominic Willmer. He was Uncle Erv to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

If you ever met Erv, you never forgot him. His military friends called him Baby Huey, and his lifelong friends knew him as Big Erv. He had the drive to squeeze all he could out of life, Erv tried many different passions. He enjoyed golf, coaching many young men in nearly every sport, astrology, becoming an accomplished chess player, parasailing, refereeing high school football, and going to the race track. Erv loved to play cards with the guys both in Ohio and Florida. His greatest passion was travel. Erv traveled as much as he could including to the Pacific Rim, across Europe, and parts of Africa. Throughout all of these adventures, he was accompanied by his devoted wife and partner, Evelyn. Together they laughed their way around the world enjoying all they saw and each other’s company.

Growing up in Green, OH, but spending summers in Germany in his early years, Erv was his father’s construction companion-together they built their home in Green. Erv joined the US Army when he was 18 and because of his German language skills, he was shipped out to serve his active duty in Heidelberg Germany. Upon his honorable discharge, he went to work in the trades as a Lithographer until the early 90′s.

He called Canal Fulton, OH home beginning in 1974 and there he and Evelyn raised their sons David and Dan. A consummate salesman in life, he was a successful insurance salesman and found a second career selling RV’s which allowed him and Evelyn to travel between their homes in Ohio and Florida.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, November 18th from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081, a celebration of his life will conclude the visitation on Saturday, November 18th at 5:00 PM. At Erv’s request, this celebration will be filled with stories and memories shared by family and friends about Erv’s life and the many experiences that he was blessed to have. Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Erv by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net .

