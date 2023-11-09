Obituary: Zwick, Charles Edward

Charles Edward Zwick age 93, of Caldwell, OH passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Altercare Summit Acres Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Caldwell surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 23, 1930, in Monroe County, OH the son of the late Charles I. and Gertrude Crock Zwick.

He was an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Carlisle for many years and is a current member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Caldwell. He served and protected his Nation in the United States Marine Corps. Charles was a dairy and beef farmer for most of his life. He eventually went on to work for the B&N Coal Company for many years. He was a member of the Soil Conservation Service and the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service. He was honored for 70 years in the American Legion having been a member of the former Summerfield American Legion Post #415 and a current member of the Belle Valley American Legion #641. Charles loved hosting family gatherings, gardening, watching purple martins, and hunting.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Joann C. Crum Zwick, whom he married June 14, 1952, and who passed away September 15, 2021; a son John Zwick who passed away March 18, 1976; siblings Ella Smithberger, Carl Zwick, Edna Bjorkman, Gertrude Sorg, and Mary Kress.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children Thomas (Joanne) Zwick of Columbus, OH, Mary Jo (Russ) Lee of Summerfield, OH, Diane (Scott) Braden of Caldwell, Michael (Tammy) Zwick of Summerfield, OH, and David (Missy) Zwick of Caldwell; grandchildren Sarah (Will) Butler, Katie (Aaron) Sinclair, Brian (Erica) Zwick, Heather (Cory Ritterbeck) Palmer, Adam (Heather) Lee, Kristen (Kyle) Huck, Lisa (Skyler) King, Laura (Aaron) Bridgman, Jamie (Clay Gillman) Braden, Tiffany (Aaron) Lucas, Ashley (Justin) Rich, and Andrew (Mariza Brock) Zwick, Derek Zwick, Matthew (Chloe Williams) Zwick, Kelsey Zwick and Megan (Shawn) Taylor; great-grandchildren Gianna, Liam, Rowan, and Kayleigh Butler, Beckham Sinclair, Hadley, Ryder, Ashton and Brooks Zwick, Kaden and Kassie Palmer, Alexis, Olivia, and Isabelle Lee, Colin and Mya Huck, Leah, James, and Emma Bridgman, Audrey and George King, Charles “CJ” and Cecelia “Cece” Lucas. Charles is also survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Sunday, November 12, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724, with a Rosary Service to conclude visitation Sunday at 5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, November 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1036 Belford St, Caldwell, OH 43724, with Rev. Father Thomas Nelson and Rev. Father Dale Tornes serving as concelebrants. Following the Mass Charles will be laid to rest next to Joann and John in the St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, with military graveside honors conducted by the Noble County Veteran Service Organizations.

Memorial contributions may be directed in Charles’ honor to Hospice of Guernsey Inc., P.O. Box 1165, Cambridge, Ohio 43725. Please join us in remembering Charles by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net.

