Political science professor discusses Ohio election results

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohioans voted to enshrine abortions rights in their state constitution and to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use on November 7.

Marietta College Political Science Professor Dr. Mitchell Krumm said these results in Ohio reflect something that’s happening nationwide.

“This election I think shows the growing trend, really, in American politics towards federalism,” Krumm said.

Federalism is, in basic terms, the political system where power is divided between a central government and regional or state governments.

That’s always been the form of American government since the founding, but Krumm said the majority yes votes for statewide issues in Ohio point toward a trend of the federal government taking a hands off approach for some state policies.

“We can see that with Issue 2 where we have a movement away from federal policies that have often times been fairly punitive when it comes to drug laws and we’ve seen the federal government essentially back off in recent years,” Krumm said.

Republican-dominated statehouse leadership came out strongly opposed to Issue 1. Yet, Issue 1 received over a half a million more yes votes than no votes, according to the most recent numbers from the Ohio Secretary of State. Krumm said this is because there’s an extreme polarization among politicians about abortion that doesn’t necessarily reflect the views of most voters.

“The reality is that the vast majority of Americans fall somewhere in between,” Krumm said. “And so this is one of those instances where you have very polarized positions in politics, but the actual positions of most people fall somewhere in between.”

Krumm said he believes Issue 1 was successful because it struck the right balance. “Part of the reason perhaps Issue 1 was so successful is it left room for some restrictions later on in pregnancy,” he said. “And so, in some ways, Issue 1 sort of was trying to hit the sweet spot.”

Looking at elections ahead, Krumm said the most important race in Ohio outside of the presidential election will be over Sherrod Brown’s seat in the senate. “Whether Sherrod Brown can hold on as Ohio seems to be trending more and more red, more and more Republican leaning,” Krumm said. “And whether he still has the ability to win in this state, and whether democrats can actually still be competitive at the state level is -- that’s going to be the big question.”

Several Republican challengers are vying for Brown’s seat, including Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

