Sunset Memorial Cemetery holds Veterans Day honoring

Veterans Day celebration
Veterans Day celebration(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Veterans Day isn’t until Saturday but Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery started their honoring early.

“We have it on Thursday so we don’t interfere with other Veterans Day events,” said General Manager, Dwight Ullman.

A 21-gun salute, taps and a wreath honoring were all part of the celebration and honoring of the veterans.

At the event five wreaths were placed to honor the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and marines.

West Virginia’s Secretary of State, Mac Warner, was a guest speaker at the event and he says being a veteran events like this mean a lot.

“Well being a veteran and being a father of 4 children all of whom are serving or have served in the forces it means a lot. Veterans day is a day to celebrate and recognize all of those people who have served in our armed forces both past, present and looking forward to the future,” said Warner.

Warner added that although Veterans Day is meant to honor veterans it is still importatnt to honor those who are currently serving.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio voters will head to the polls to weigh in on abortion access, recreational marijuana...
ELECTION | Where to find results
The crash is currently under investigation.
Firetruck involved in three-vehicle wreck while responding to fire
Unofficial Belpre election results are in.
Belpre mayor and multiple other races are decided - unofficial results
Rebecca A. Sissie Johnson Obit
Obituary: Johnson, Rebecca A. “Sissie”
There are approximately 91 children in their care with only 19 foster homes.
Children needing a home, how to make a difference

Latest News

Harmony Watkins earned 1st place in the twirling category at Marshall University’s Tri-State...
Band of the Week: Parkersburg South High School
Donations will be given to the Family Crisis Intervention Center in Parkersburg for distribution.
Transit authority works to combat food insecurity
Veterans Day
Upcoming Veterans Day parades
Manchin announces he will not seek re-election