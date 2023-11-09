Sunset Memorial Cemetery holds Veterans Day honoring

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Veterans Day isn’t until Saturday but Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery started their honoring early.

“We have it on Thursday so we don’t interfere with other Veterans Day events,” said General Manager, Dwight Ullman.

A 21-gun salute, taps and a wreath honoring were all part of the celebration and honoring of the veterans.

At the event five wreaths were placed to honor the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and marines.

West Virginia’s Secretary of State, Mac Warner, was a guest speaker at the event and he says being a veteran events like this mean a lot.

“Well being a veteran and being a father of 4 children all of whom are serving or have served in the forces it means a lot. Veterans day is a day to celebrate and recognize all of those people who have served in our armed forces both past, present and looking forward to the future,” said Warner.

Warner added that although Veterans Day is meant to honor veterans it is still importatnt to honor those who are currently serving.

